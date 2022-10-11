LINTNER, Marc G.



77 of Middletown, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1945, in Hamilton to Glen and Mildred (Manrod) Lintner. Marc served our country in the U.S .Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. Marc retired in 2000, after thirty-two years of service as a Rigger from Armco/AK Steel. He was a long time member of Spring Hill Church of Christ. Marc was active with Light Up Middletown's Grandpa Gang, SHALOM for the Homeless, R.O.M.E.O's and O.W.L.S. Marc was an avid golfer and worked in his retirement years for Shaker Run Golf Club. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Barbara; his step-son, Kevin (Melissa) Alexander; his grandchildren, Kayla (Cody) Ridinger and Michael (Abby) Alexander; his great-grandchildren, Owen Alexander and Brynlee Ridinger; brother, Paul (Terry) Lintner and In-Laws, Linda Wegener, Joyce (Harold) Arnold and Mike (Karen) McKee. Visitation is Wednesday, October 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Church of Christ with Funeral Services, also at the church, at 1:00 p.m. Steve Reeves will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial Contributions may be directed to: Jacob's Fund at 1630 Tipperary Drive Middletown, OH 45042 or www.jacobbeachyfund.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



