Linklater, William

Linklater II, William Miles



age 74, of Kettering, OH passed away on December 19th, 2023. He was a kind-hearted, loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be deeply missed by all who knew him. William (Bill) was born on February 28th, 1949 to Miriam & William Linklater in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Kettering Fairmont West in 1967 and then Wright State University in 1973. He went on to work most of his career as a software engineer. Bill married the love of his life Marcia (Amli) and they had two children Amy and Bill III. Bill always put his family first and would frequently drop everything he was doing to help them out. He was a very dedicated father and grandfather. Bill had a strong love for music. He liked playing the guitar and jamming out with the band. He also enjoyed getting together with his good friends and watching Ohio State football. No matter who Bill was with, he could always make them laugh. Bill was predeceased by his parents Miriam & William and leaves behind his wife of 51 years Marcia; his sister Nancy; his brother Jack (Brenda); his two children Amy Burns (Scott) and Bill Linklater III (Colleen) along with five grandchildren Isaac, Colton, Emma, Hannah, and Zoey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/BillLinklater in honor of his memory. A private memorial service will be held. Bill, we know you're up there smiling down on all of us. Condolences may be sent in Bill's name to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



