LINKER, Paul V.



Paul V. Linker, 87, of Centerville, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 2, 1936, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Perry and Hazel (Foster) Linker. Paul worked at NCR and Monarch Marketing. He enjoyed spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Linker-Campbell; brothers, Richard Linker and Jack Linker; sister, Sandra Linker and Jean Krimm.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Linker; son, Steve (Uway) Linker; grandchildren, Marisa, Emily, Austin, Amanda, Trey, Ryan, Jake, Noah, and Brandon; 3 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Kneisley.



Services will be held privately by the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Paul's memory.



Newcomer Centerville Chapel is assisting the Linker family.

