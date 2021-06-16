springfield-news-sun logo
LINKENHOKER, Barbara

LINKENHOKER, Barbara Ann

94, a longtime resident of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice Hope Fund at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

