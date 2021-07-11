LINK, Ralph J.



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Ralph was born December 21, 1925, in Cranberry Prairie, Ohio, in Mercer County



to Urban and Augusta (Muhlenkamp) Link. He is



survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Esther Link; children, Nancy (Jeff) Merriman, Cindy (Steve) Belcher, and Douglas (Beverly) Link; grandchildren, Leo (Megan) Link, Wyatt (Faith) Link, Terry (Haley) Gilhooly, and Jack Belcher; great-grandchildren, Benson Link, Aria Link, and Emmett Gilhooly; and sister, Bernice Stacey. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents;



sisters, Edna Prenger, Hulda Feltz, Viola Leugers, and Eileen Ranly; and brother, Melvin Link. He was a graduate of St.



Henry High School, where he was an all-state high school



basketball player and a lifetime sports enthusiast. Ralph then received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dayton. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps 15th Air Force, serving in the Pacific Theater during WW II as a tail gunner on a B29 Bomber. Ralph also participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He married the love of his life,



Esther Hemmelgarn, on June 9, 1949, at St. Francis Church in Cranberry Prairie, OH. They built a life together, raising three children. Ralph worked for Chrysler Air Temp, retiring as



National Sales Manager in 1970. In that same year, he was named president of Airtron, which would eventually merge with Arco. Ralph retired from Arco in 1984 as Senior Vice



President. He went on to serve as a mentor at the age of 85, teaching entrepreneurship at the University of Dayton. Ralph was a member of the Board of Directors of the Wright Image Group and a member of the American Business Club. He



enjoyed fishing, card games, and traveling the world, most



especially to Las Vegas. A connoisseur of fine wine, Ralph could be found playing a round of golf, cultivating friendships both on and off the green. He was a jogger, impressively



jogging enough miles to circumnavigate the globe. Ralph loved and cherished his family, prioritizing them above all else. Family will receive friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, July 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd.,



Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm Wednesday, July 14 at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering with Fr. Chris Worland officiating. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave.,



Kettering, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at



