LINDSEY, Brenda

Brenda Marlene Lindsey, age 72, of New Carlisle, passed away on September 20, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Clyde and

Clarinda Cornelius. She was

preceded in death by her

parents, and her brother,

Kenneth Cornelius. Brenda is survived by her beloved

husband, William "Bill" Lindsey; daughter, Marinda "Mindy"

(Jason) Chadwell; grandson, Steven Cordell Bocock; brother, Aubrey (Kathy) Cornelius; best friend, Linda Wright; and many other loving family and friends. She was employed for 30 years with Inland/Delphi. Brenda was also an Ordained

Minister. In her free time, she enjoyed working on houses with her husband, traveling, genealogy, scrap booking, riding

motorcycles and adored spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, on Monday,

September 27, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at William McDaniel Family

Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Laurel County, KY. To share a memory of Brenda with the family or to leave a special

message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

