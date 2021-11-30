LINDQUIST, Charles



William "Bill"



Devoted husband, beloved brother, loving father, adored grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on November 27, 2021, at the age of 80 years old. After several months of declining health Bill died peacefully at Hospice in Hamilton, Ohio. Bill was born in Springfield Illinois in 1941 to



father Ralph Godfrey Lindquist and mother Winnifred "Louise" (Howard) Lindquist. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1959 and subsequently received his BS from Southern Illinois University. He enjoyed a long, very successful career with Emery Oleochemicals at



various locations in Illinois and Ohio. Bill's pride was in his family, hard work and strong work ethics above all else. The simplest pleasures brought joy to Bill. He loved quiet time in his room enjoying a good John Wayne movie, watching the birds out the window on his many handmade bird feeders, his annual trips to Florida to reconnect with extended family and drop in visits from his friends and family. Bill was extremely blessed with two loving marriages in his lifetime. His first



marriage to his beautiful wife Oleta "Lee" Elaine Galbreath in 1964 lasted more than 42 years until she passed away in



Trenton, Ohio, in 2007. Bill added to his family with his second marriage to his beautiful wife of over 14 years, Sandra Jean Emery in 2007 at Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church in Trenton, Ohio. Bill was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ralph and Louise Lindquist, his wife Oleta Lindquist and his brother Ralph Lindquist of San Antonio Texas. He is survived by his wife Sandra (Emery) Lindquist; his sister Beverly (Lindquist) Nelle and brother-in-law Dick Nelle, Springfield Illinois; his



sister-in-law Kera Lindquist, San Antonio Texas; his son,



Timothy and his wife Kimberly Lindquist, Myrtle Beach South Carolina; his son Christopher Lindquist, Middletown Ohio; his four step-children, Shirley (Virgil) Meyer, Ainsworth, Iowa; Theresa (Jimmy) Beiser, Fairfield, Ohio; Brian (Marianne)



Martin, Jacksonville, Illinois; Denise Gault, Gratis, Ohio; two grandsons, Dustin (Melissa) and Shane (Margot); his 16 step-grandchildren; his four great-granddaughters, Zoey, Lily, Marlee and Dani; his 21 step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1pm at the Miltonville cemetery in Trenton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with Pastor Jason Bantz officiating. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, 509 State Street, Trenton, Ohio 45067. On-line condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

