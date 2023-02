LINDER (Windle),



Chloe Ella "Jeep"



Chloe Ella "Jeep" (Windle) Linder, of Medway, went to be with the Lord on February 8th, 2023, at age 87. Visitation will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at Medway Baptist Church from 10am to 12-noon with the service following at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Medway Cemetery. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at trostelchapman.com.