LIMERICK, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Limerick, Age 81, passed away on Friday, February 4th, 2022. Daughter of

William and Fannie Hamilton, she was born in Jamaica Queens, New York, on July 12th, 1940. Widow of Miles P. Limerick, Carol was a long-time resident of Liberty Township, Ohio. She was an avid reader and loved to crochet baby

blankets. Carol is survived by her daughter, Sherry Ann (Robert) LaRusso and son James

Limerick, with grandchildren, Sean and Nicole LaRusso. Visitation at Webster Funeral Home in Fairfield, Ohio, will be held Friday, February 18th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 19th from 10 to 11 a.m. Service to follow and then burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, 6894 Princeton Road, Liberty Township, Ohio. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

