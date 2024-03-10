LILES, Dino Ray "Dean"



age 65 of Beavercreek sadly left us on March 1, 2024. Dino is preceded in death by his father Louis Ray Liles, maternal grandparents Bedford and Nora Combs, paternal grandparents Walter and Doris Liles, cousin Jason Liles and his uncle Monty Liles. Left to grieve his passing are his son Douglas Ray and Nicole Liles, his mother Wilma, and two brothers Kerry and Jeff(Vicki)Liles, six grandchildren: Anna Marie, Ava, Alyssa, Deklin, Marvin Jr. and Kimi-Jo, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dean was loved and will be missed. Family to receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:00am until time of service at Noon. Burial to follow in the Mount Zion Park Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com