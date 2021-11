LIGHTLE, Michelle Lynn



46, left us on November 1, 2021, after a long struggle due to complications of COVID-19, with her family by her side in Dayton, Ohio. Michelle's memory lives on through her



Husband Charles Lightle;



Children: Charles Lightle Jr., Elizabeth Lightle, Xzavier Glowienka, son-in-law Eric Glowienka, Rue Wright,



Patricia Lightle, Melissa Lightle, and April Lightle; grandkids: Ezekiel Glowienka, Jaden Lightle, Danny Lee Miller, and



Honesty Spradling; sister: Melissa Wise and many more family members and friends. The funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Xenia Church of Christ, 444 County Club Rd., Xenia, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.