LIGHTFOOT,



Bernard Row



Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, April 16, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 11 am-12 pm.



Interment West Memory



Gardens. House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc., Dayton, OH.