LIGHTBOURN, Mary



"Augie"



13 Sept. 1929 - 12 Jan. 2023



Mary Margaret was the fourth of six children born to Helen and Herbert Hecht of Springfield, Ohio. She left home upon graduation but never forgot her small town roots. She built her life in Miami, Florida, Nassau, Bahamas, Sebastian, Florida, Chazy, New York and finally Reno, Nevada.



Augie wore many hats in her life. She was an elevator operator at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. Resort Airlines then recruited her to become a stewardess and that is when she met the love of her life, Peter Lightbourn in Nassau, Bahamas. He was a Tower Air Traffic Controller and she told her aircrew she thought he was quite handsome. They encouraged her to "bring him up a cup of coffee". She did, and that day the die was cast, they fell in love, married and raised three grateful children, Michael, Michelle and Cathy. She became a Secretary for the Miami School District and when they moved back to the Bahamas, she became the Principal's Secretary for St. Augustine's College in Nassau. Peter and Augie remained devoted to each other all their lives. Peter passed in 2011, and Augie always knew that they would be together once again. Their children started their own families which gave them seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one more on the way.



Augie was delightfully hilarious. A beautiful warrior princess in life, she has now been elevated to goddess stature.



They say "Grief is the price we pay for love." Even though it is a sad time for us we believe Mom and Dad are loving being reunited. We can imagine them now, dancing barefoot and cheek to cheek in heaven.



Gone from our sight, but forever in our hearts. Her children would love for you to choose one act of kindness to help make this world a better place to honor her memory.

