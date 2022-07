LIGHT-HARRIS, Fenella



Age 92, of Trotwood, OH, died June 30, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, July 7, at Bold Believers C.O.C., 1306 Salem Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.