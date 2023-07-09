Liggett, Anna Lee



age 96, of Medina, formerly of Dayton, passed away July 7, 2023 in Brunswick, Ohio. She was born March 10, 1927 in Norman, Indiana to the late Eli and Ninnie Fleetwood. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, George Liggett; and son, Michael Liggett. Anna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Judy and Gerard Murphy. Anna retired from WPAFB after 41 years of service and traveled extensively. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Anna or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



