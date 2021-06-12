LIDDY, John W.



95, of Piqua who passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after having donated his body to Wright State University Medical School, will be



honored with a public Memorial Mass at St. Christopher



Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. It will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, with Rev. Fr. John Tonkin as the



Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring the long life of John Liddy may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc.,



P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45359. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

