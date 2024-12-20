Lias, Helen Pappas



Helen Pappas Lias, age 89 of Columbus, Ohio died on December 16, 2024. Helen was born in Dayton, Ohio to Nick John & Anna (Roumeliote) Pappas. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Nick Pappas. Helen is survived by her beloved son, Bill, and by her cherished grandchildren, George and Emily (Matt) Green. Helen was a counselor in the Columbus City Public Schools and she was a passionate and compassionate advocate for those she served. Helen's dedication to the counseling profession was both fulfilling and gratifying and she treasured her interaction with children, parents and teachers. Helen's Life was made more enriched because of her family and treasured friends. Providing a welcoming, loving home to them became joyful priority. Rather than grieve the loss of Helen, she requested that you tell your loved ones how much they are loved and appreciated. Open your home to them. Let your legacy be not of kind words unspoken and loving gestures unfelt. There will be a visitation for Helen on Friday, December 27, 2024 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 from 10:15-11 am. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 am followed by a luncheon at the Cathedral. A procession after lunch will proceed to Greenlawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43223 for burial. Helen believed that flowers were to be enjoyed by the living, therefore, donations in Helen's name may be made to Lutheran Social Services to be used for their "Choices" program (For Victims of Domestic Violence), 1105 Schrock Rd., Suite 100 Columbus, Ohio 43229 or the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Foundation. Links to these charities are available at www.johnquint.com where you can also leave a condolence for the family.





