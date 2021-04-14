LEYES, Catherine Ann



83, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born October 26, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Herbert F. and Margaret M. (Smith) Leyes. Catherine was a member of the St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia and a 1955 graduate of Julienne High School. Catherine was a loving sister and devoted aunt to all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her



parents and her sister, Carolyn Leyes. She is survived by her 4 brothers, Edward Leyes (Mary) of New Carlisle, IN, Frank Leyes (Mable) of Centerville, Paul Leyes (Anita) of Tipp City, and Matthew Leyes (Joyce) of West Milton, along with her numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other



relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Christopher Church, Vandalia with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service. If so desired,



contributions may be made to the St. Christopher Church in Catherine's memory.

