LEWIS, Russell



Age 89, passed away restfully Thursday, April 15th, 2021. He was born December 16th, in 1931, to William and Ruth Lewis in Dayton, Ohio. He



married Barbara J. Clark who preceded him in death on April 6th, 1977. In addition to his



parents and first wife he is



preceded by his brother Charles A. Lewis and his only son Howard R. Lewis April 18th, 2018. Russell is survived by his second wife Yasuko



Rosemary Coble-Lewis, daughters LeeNita J. Johnson of Fort Worth TX, Ruth Ann Tichenor of Dayton, OH, and daughter-in-law Yvonne Lewis also of Dayton, OH. Russell was the grandfather of nine grandchildren: Ryan Johnson, Sharrod Brooks, Lauren Johnson, Coryn Woods, Gregory Lewis, Courtney Redd, Crystal Redd, Sydney Redd, and Kennedy Redd; and 19 great-grandchildren. He served in the United States Army where he did his tour in Korea. After leaving the service he obtained a job at the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and retiring as Postmaster of Brookville. Russell's God given talents were many, here are just a few a Seamster



(making many formal gowns and prom dresses), an avid



fisherman and hunter, photographer, plumber, etc.; all



self-taught a jack of all trades and in this case a master at all he did. Russell also owned multiple rental properties over the years. He was also a member of Summit Christian Church, the AFPCA, CEO of Meadow Green HOA. Visitation is Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 11:00 am-1:00 pm and Memorial Service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd.

