LEWIS, Mary L.



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Friendship Village. Mary was a receptionist at Morris & Sons Funeral Home retiring after 22 years of service and a longtime member of North Dayton Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd E.; daughter-in-law, Sue Lewis; son-in-law, Michael Sweeney; her parents, Thomas and Rose Etta Gasaway; 3 sisters, Helen, Wanda and Genny and 4 brothers, Clifford, Tommy, Harold and Clayton. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marsha R. Sweeney; son, Michael L. Lewis; grandchildren, Randy



Sweeney, Helen Ruth (Brian) West, Natalie and Erik Lewis; 4 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 10 AM, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Nathan Wood officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. (Everyone in attendance must wear a mask). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Christian School in Mary's memory.

