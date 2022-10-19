LEWIS, Martha Hodges



Martha Rosena Hodges Lewis (85) peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from complications related to myelofibrosis. To honor Martha's commitment to educating children, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in honor of Martha Lewis to the Children's Literacy Initiative (www.cli.org). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 12 noon, preceded by an 11am visitation, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Raleigh, NC. Online condolences may be left at



