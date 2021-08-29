springfield-news-sun logo
X

LEWIS, Madonna

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEWIS, Madonna Dene

Passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the age of 83. She left behind her three children and seven grandchildren. Her daughter, Shawn (Wells) and son Austin, live in Ohio,

daughter Angie (Sall) and son-in-law Steven and their

children Lewis, Oliver, Henry, and Evie live in Connecticut, and son Dane and daughter-in-law Amanda, and their children

Ruby and Jude, live in New York She was preceded in death by her husband Dale. Her children would like to thank the nurses that cared for their mom at the end of her life. The family had a private service at David's cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KINSLER, JACK
2
JACKSON, Charles
3
ANDZIK, CINDY
4
BOWMAN, CHRIS
5
BYRD, Walter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top