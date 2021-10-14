LEWIS, Leona



Age 97 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Odell Lewis, and parents Sam and Jailey Sizemore. Leona is survived by her children Linda Lewis (R. Gayle) Ferguson, Shirley Lewis (Ronald) Sperling, Bob (Margarethe) Lewis, and Karen Lewis (Phillip) Dishman, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, sisters Roselyn Heimerl and Thelma Young, sister-in-law Thelma Lewis, and a host of church family and life-long friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, October 18. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Village.

