LEWIS, Judith A.



72, of Enon, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, in her home. Judy was born August 10, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn (Gebhardt) Moon. She



retired from the Springfield City Schools after 30 years and had 20 years of service with H & R Block, where she loved



doing taxes. She was also a member of St. Joseph Church. She was a pillar in her grandchildren's lives and religiously attended all of their activities. Survivors include three children,



Joseph Lewis, Ben Lewis and Hope Fidler; four grandchildren, Joseph, Cole, Aaron and Kyle; three siblings, Connie Phillips, Mary Jo Stidham and Carolyn McHenry; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Jo Lewis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.A Mass of Christian



Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery.

