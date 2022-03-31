LEWIS, Joe R.



Age 70 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at



Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 7, 1951, in West



Liberty, Kentucky, the son of the late John and Pearl Lewis. He is preceded in death by his sister, Georgia (JB) Mason; and brothers, Jimmy (Wanda),



Harmon, and Garmon Lewis. Joe is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 52 years, Doris; son, Joey



(Michelle) Lewis Jr.; daughter, Amy (Kent) Hitchler; grandchildren, Danielle (Chip), Cody, Carmen, Hunter, Hannah (Parker); great-grandchildren, Adaline and Brenner; siblings, Brad



(Hazel) Lewis, Gordon (Shirley) Lewis, Betty (Ercel) Anders,



Nathan (Carla) Lewis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lewis; as well as



numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Joe was formerly



employed with Buckeye Electric for 21+ years, and had



multiple years with Carey Electric. He enjoyed auto body



restoration and painting, woodworking, and home reconstruction. In addition to being a man of many trades, Joe was admired for his mechanical skills and his intelligence in



problem-solving. Most importantly, he will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Miamisburg Christian Church, (1146 E. Central



Avenue, Miamisburg, OH 45342). Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.


