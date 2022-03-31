springfield-news-sun logo
LEWIS, Joe R.

Age 70 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at

Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 7, 1951, in West

Liberty, Kentucky, the son of the late John and Pearl Lewis. He is preceded in death by his sister, Georgia (JB) Mason; and brothers, Jimmy (Wanda),

Harmon, and Garmon Lewis. Joe is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 52 years, Doris; son, Joey

(Michelle) Lewis Jr.; daughter, Amy (Kent) Hitchler; grandchildren, Danielle (Chip), Cody, Carmen, Hunter, Hannah (Parker); great-grandchildren, Adaline and Brenner; siblings, Brad

(Hazel) Lewis, Gordon (Shirley) Lewis, Betty (Ercel) Anders,

Nathan (Carla) Lewis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lewis; as well as

numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Joe was formerly

employed with Buckeye Electric for 21+ years, and had

multiple years with Carey Electric. He enjoyed auto body

restoration and painting, woodworking, and home reconstruction. In addition to being a man of many trades, Joe was admired for his mechanical skills and his intelligence in

problem-solving. Most importantly, he will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Miamisburg Christian Church, (1146 E. Central

Avenue, Miamisburg, OH 45342). Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

