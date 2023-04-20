Lewis, Elaine



Elaine Marie Lewis, of Miamisburg, was called home Monday, March 27, 2023. She lived a long, wonderful life and passed away peacefully in her sleep.



Elaine was born March 25, 1935, in Coldwater, Ohio, to Julius and Odelia Bruggeman. Elaine enjoyed growing up as the middle child of seven. She later settled in the Dayton area with her late husband of 62 years, Eldon Lewis, and raised two children, Glenn and Nancy. Elaine was the matriarch of a beautiful family full of many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She leaves behind a legacy of love, joy and wisdom which will be forever cherished by everyone who knew and loved her.



Visitation will be at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering Ohio 45439 on Saturday April 22, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 12:30 with service following at the same location.

