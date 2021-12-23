LEWIS, Charles M.



87, of Butler Township, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Charles was born November 25, 1934, in Fort Wayne,



Indiana. He was a lifelong Vandalia Butler resident. He was preceded in death by his mother Donita A. Jenkins Lewis, father Benjamin Morgan Lewis, and sister Kathleen Lewis Schorr. Charles was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School, class of 1952. He went on to graduate from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He later graduated with a M.A. in history from the University of Wisconsin. Charles was a public servant and served parts of three decades as a Montgomery County Commissioner. He was the President and CEO of Lewis &



Michael, Inc. in Dayton, Ohio. A lover of chess, history, dogs, and fishing. He leaves behind his five children and 17 grandchildren, who will miss him dearly. Per Charles' request,



private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Me, Inc.,



(animal rescue), c/o Fran Smith, 5010 Bluffview Dr., Huber Heights, OH 45424. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

