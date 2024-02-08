Levin, Louis



LEVIN, Louis, of Centerville; Lou was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 16, 1925, to Morris and Molly (Winter) Levin. He died peacefully on February 5, 2024, at Kettering Medical Center. He is preceded death by father - Morris Levin; mother - Molly Levin; brothers - David Levin, Samuel Levin, and Allen Levin; and sister - Mardelle Friedberg. He is survived by his only child Ryan Levin (Alison); nephews, Howard Michaels, Gary Friedberg, Robert Levin, and Michael Levin (Pam); nieces  Danielle Young, Diane Brun (Hal) and Elaine Smith (Steve). In addition, he is survived by his Life Partner, Sara Litwin, and her family. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Karen Levin, numerous great nieces and great nephews and many other relatives and friends.



In their later years, Lou, Al and Sara became snowbirds. They took great delight in spending time on the East Coast of Florida either in Boca Raton or Palm Beach Gardens. All the relatives living up north have fond memories of visiting them and having a fantastic time.



Lou was one of the owners of Levin Service Company along with his brothers, Sam and Al. They built many of the entertainment venues that Daytonians have enjoyed through the years. They were originally in the beer and wine carry-out business, but expanded into the drive-in theater business in the late 1940's. They built the Sherwood Twin Drive-in Theater, Dixie Drive-in, the Captain Kidd Drive-in along with many others throughout Ohio and in Chicago. Their crown jewel was the Kon-Tiki Theater on Salem Avenue. They also built the Rhino Restaurant in downtown Dayton. They purchased Caesar's Creek Flea Market in the early 1980's and built Treasure Aisles Market.







After Sam Levin passed away, his monies were used to endow the Levin Family Foundation. Lou was extremely proud to take on the role of philanthropist in his later years. He was a trustee of the foundation and actively involved in the distribution of funds up to the time he passed away. He was very pleased that he could have a positive impact upon the lives of so many people here in Dayton and abroad.



Services will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 (TODAY) at 11:00 AM at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409 with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer, Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz & Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. Interment will occur immediately following. At 1:00 PM, the Levin Family is having a light lunch to honor Lou at the Levin Family Foundation office, 7812 McEwen Road, Dayton OH 45459. The family is requesting that any donations be made to the Dayton Food Bank in Lou's honor.



We would like to thank Danny Reveal for being a caregiver and friend to Lou. The family deeply appreciates the staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Bethany Lutheran Village and the care that was given to Lou during his illness. Finally, a special thank you to the hospital staff who took care of Lou during this very difficult time.



Lou and his twin brother, Al, spent their entire lives together. They were each other's best friend. When people would ask about their being twins, they referred to themselves as "womb mates." They served together at Okinawa in the Army from 1944-1946 surviving being strafed by the Japanese on the first day that they arrived on the island. Throughout all their 98 years, they maintained that intense identical twin connection. It was a bond that transcends all others. When his brother Al passed away on December 23, 2023, Lou was devastated. The greatest solace for the family is that Lou and Al are together again.



