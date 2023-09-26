Levesque, Stephen "Steve"



Stephen (Steve) A. Levesque, 74, who was born on November 10, 1948 in Bangor, Maine passed away unexpectantly after lengthy illness on September 24, 2023. He is survived by wife, Sara E. Levesque (Woods) of 52 years (Springfield, OH); brother Richard P. Levesque (Earline) of Bangor, ME); Natalie (Michael) Sherry, daughter and son in law, granddaughter Trinity Sherry (Springfield, OH); granddaughter Tiffany (Brian) Ebersold and great-grandsons Jasper and Oscar (Yellow Springs, OH); granddaughter Ashley (Jacob) Kyle and great-granddaughter Kendall (Beavercreek, OH); Lawrence E. (Blanca) Sipe, son and daughter in law, grandchildren Sophie, Stephanie, Larry Sipe (Hillard, OH); and grandson Joshua Sipe (Conover, OH), granddaughter Lauren (Jordan) Cage and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Parker, Graham, and Madeline (Fort Mill, SC); and granddaughter Jenna (Scott) Terry and great-grandsons Bentley, Grayson, and Oakley (Enon, OH); Yvette Levesque, daughter (Las Vegas, NV); Stephen M. Levesque (Melanie) and grandchildren Kayla, Michael, and Matthew Levesque (Hillard, OH); nephews Michael, Monte (Jessica), Matthew (Joan), and Benjamin (Tomi) Levesque (Maine) and nieces Angela Levesque, Cindy Libby, and Courtney Brown (Maine), along with several of great nephews and great nieces (Maine). He was predeceased by parents, Robert E. Bishop Levesque and Sophie F. Bishop Leveque (Bangor, ME) and brother, Robert M. Levesque (Winslow, ME). Steve was a hardworking and fun-loving individual who never knew a stranger. He will definitely be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, September 28 th 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Drive, Springfield, OH 45502 followed by his funeral at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial with military honors at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to North Hampton Community Church, P.O. Box 277, North Hampton, OH 45349. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com