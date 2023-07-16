LESSIG (Brooks), Rebecca W.



LESSIG, Rebecca W. Age 92 of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born on July 30, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, PA to the late Raymond and Winnifred (Sillaman) Brooks. Her husband of 62 years Raymond H. Lessig Col. Ret. preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her children; Merrill B. (Maureen Knorr) Lessig and Deborah S. (David) Butts both of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren Matthew B. (Stacy) Lessig of Fort Myers, FL and Stephanie R. (Cody) Mueller of Middletown, OH; great-grandchildren Riley Frazee, Julian Mueller, and Oliver Mueller. Rebecca was a very loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed greatly. She enjoyed singing in the WPAFB wives group the Skylarks, her friends in Birthday Club, and shopping. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel from 4 p.m.  6 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. The family will privately lay her to rest beside her beloved Raymond at Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, or Tunnels to Towers (TZT.org) in Rebecca's memory is appreciated. To leave a message or share a special memory of Rebecca with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com