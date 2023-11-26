Leroy, Flora M. Jones

Jones Leroy, Flora M.



age 95, departed this life on Monday, November 20, 2023 in Centerville, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Corinthian Baptist Church. Interment Woodland Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

