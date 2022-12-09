LEPOF, David Edwin



81, passed away peacefully December 7, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, February 20, 1941, to Hyman and Hilda (Tash) Lepof. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, David went to work for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, as a management trainee, and in 1973 opened Northgate Tire, followed in 1980 by JL Tire in Fairfield. David took pride in operating his business and enjoyed helping keep his customers safe. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Joyce Bruns Lepof; children Matthew Lepof (Kelli), Leah Lepof and Amanda Lepof (Clint Burkholder); grandchildren Gabriella and Alexis Lepof and Celia Burkholder. He was a life long member of the YMCA, dedicated to his almost daily workouts, and an active member of the Rotary Club of Fairfield. His favorite hobby was visiting the local casinos, where he could be found playing at the dice table. The family would like to express their thanks to his longtime medical team of William Mauntel, David Babbitt, Lynne Wagoner, Gregory Colangelo, David Greenblatt, Matthew Meier and Stephen Martin. Memorials can be made to the Paul Harris Foundation, Mercy Hospital Cardiology Department or Hospice of Cincinnati. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Private burial in Spring Grove Cemetery.



