LEONARD, Diane



Diane Leonard, age 61 of Dayton, passed away March 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1959, in Middletown, OH, to Richard and Wanda (Sanders) Poteet.



She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Leonard; daughters, Renee Leonard and Heather (Todd) Goad; grandchildren, Brad and Layna Tucker; parents, Richard and Wanda Poteet; brothers, Scott (Shana) and David (Mary Jane) Poteet; numerous extended family and dear friends.



A graveside service will begin at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH.



