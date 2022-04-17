springfield-news-sun logo
LENHART, Charles

LENHART, Jr.,

Charles Franklin

Age 78, of Miami Twp., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Charles was born on

November 22, 1943, in Hackensack, NJ, to the late Charles and Lola (Loving) Lenhart. Charles will be remembered by his loving wife of 42 years, Karen; children, Jennifer (Chris) Hinch, Jay (Tammy) Lenhart; grandchildren, Logan and Mason Hinch, Amber (Cody) Iceman, Stacy Lenhart; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Wyatt. Special thank you to Dr. Kami Maddocks, her staff, and The Ohio State James

Cancer Center. Family will greet friends 4-7PM on Tuesday, April 19 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, April 20 at the funeral home. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Ohio State James Cancer Center, 460 W 10th Ave,

Columbus, OH 43210. Fond memories and expressions of

sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

