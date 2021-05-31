LEMSER, Suzanne Blair



Suzanne Blair Lemser passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 3, 2021, at the age of 85. She was preceded by her



parents Vincent Paul Blair and Josephine Mincher Blair. She is survived by her loving husband Lawrence, daughters Lorrie Thomas, Jane Gonzales and Jody Nixon, son-in-laws Marc Gonzales and David Nixon, and grandchildren Alexandra



Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales and Izzac Nixon.



Sue was born on August 5th, 1935. Although she primarily grew up in Dayton, she spent her formative teen years in



Detroit, Michigan. She met her husband while attending DePauw University and they were married upon graduation on July 5th, 1958. She and Larry retired to Montrose, Colorado 20 years ago.



Professionally, her life was as an elementary teacher. She earned her master's degree mid-career so she could work with special needs students. An ardent arts and crafter, she spent loved needlecrafts, copper-enamel jewelry, wood



carving and following her life-long passion of tole painting.



A celebration of her life is planned in Montrose, CO, for later this summer. The date will be published when known.



Donation can be made in lieu of flowers to HopeWest,



www.hopewest.org