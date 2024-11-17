Lemons, Michael

In Memoriam



Michael "Mike" Lemons



8/2/80  11/18/2023



Wow! A year has gone by!



There is a song "In a World Without You"



sung by Bobby Darin.



Still trying to live this life now without you.



They say time heals all wounds, but it has been a year.



This loss of you is still painful.



We were all connected to Mike's phone.



He was the one we went to for fixing things for us.



Here is a thought he used his hands and tools to fix things.



Even though he is not physically using his hands to touch us, he is using them to communicate with us.



Imagine him telling us "All of you have this life without me and all of you will make it".



"Taking Baby Grief Steps is Okay"



Missing your infections smile, your loving heart, your warm hugs, the laughter and yes even your pranks.



See You Again!



Love,



Mom and Dad, Alyvia, Shannon, Shawn & family &



The RC Enterprise Family



