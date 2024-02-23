Lemons, Melissa

Lemons, Melissa Ann

Melissa Ann Lemons age 49 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Saturday February 17, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 23, 1975.

She had worked as a cashier and other positions at the Meijer Store, Skyline restaurant in Fairfield, an Arby's restaurant. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Survivors include her parents, Blane and Joyce Lemons; a brother, Wes Lemons.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Ross and Judy Lemons and Joseh and Gloria Van Dulman; her birth mother, Brenda S. Van Dulman.

Prayers will be offed at 10:00am Tuesday 2/27/2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Tuesday in St. Ann Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Monday 2/26/2024 in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the CJD Foundation. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhomw.com

