LEMONS, Marilyn

LEMONS (Rudy), Marilyn G.



Age 82, of Kettering, for over 40 years but born and lived in Miamisburg for her first 41 years, passed away on January 21, 2022. Marilyn was born May 23, 1939, to John and Elizabeth (Betty) Rudy in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and Daniel Lemons; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Adam) Susong, Rebecca (Edward) Lemons, and Matthew (Karol) Lemons; and three great grandchildren, Sage and Elliot Susong, and Wyatt Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lemons; and her three brothers, John, Harry and James Rudy. Marilyn was a graduate of Miamisburg H.S. and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She was a retired schoolteacher in 1995 from Kettering Fairmont H.S. There will be a visitation Wednesday, January 26th at David's United Church of Christ in Kettering, from 11am-1pm. There will be a funeral service at 1 pm followed by a reception at the Church. Suggested memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Funeral and other arrangements will be made by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

