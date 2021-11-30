LEMLEY, Thelma E.



74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2021, at



Allen View Nursing Home. She was born September 25, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Melvin and Vada Perry. She retired from Springfield Regional



Hospital after 25+ years of



service. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Beth) Ratliff, Angela Ratliff, James (Jessie) Ratliff, Brandie (Jeremy) Peters, Vada Ross and Ashley Vela;



siblings, Fred (Ethel) Perry, Janet (Robert) Maynard and Eldon Perry; grandchildren, Kenith, Malissa and Nora Lemley, James and Maya Peters, Maria, Sierra and Savanna Vela, Brogan Ratliff; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, John H. Lemley, and husband, Paul Lemley. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

