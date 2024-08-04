Lemke, Stephen J.



(Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.) age 71 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. He was known for being a loving husband and father and always putting his family first. His fondness for the outdoors was well known along with his enjoyment of family gatherings, especially time with his grandchildren. Stephen was born and raised in Newberry, Michigan, and a graduate of Newberry High School. He first obtained a Forestry degree from the University of Michigan. He then received his Masters in Acquisition Logistics from AFIT during his 22 year Air Force career. During his time in the Air Force, he was able to travel to many different regions of the globe before he made Beavercreek, OH his home. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pamela Lemke; children Andrew (Andrea) Lemke, Michael (Emily Mahorney) Lemke, and Christy (Douglas) Ford; grandchildren Frederick Lemke and Bella Ford. He is also survived by brother David (Laura) Lemke; sister Sandra (Gary) Jones; brothers-in-law Ken Summersett, Robert Kupovits, Charles (Ruth) Kupovits, and Thomas (Michele) Kupovits, and sisters-in-law Candace Faulkner, Carol Kupovits, and Denise Gonzales. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Sally Lemke, sister Susan Summersett, mother and father-in-law Joseph and Julia Kupovits, brothers-in-law Joseph Kupovits and Terry Kupovits, and sister-in-law Karen Kupovits. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 am - 12 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Steve Kimple officiating. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



