LEIST, Mark



Born April 5, 1963, to Charles and Patricia Leist in Florida.



Survived by two sons Joshua and Jeremiah Leist, a brother Paul Leist, and sisters Joetta Maloney and Janine (Pat) Partee. Former wife Diana. Three grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Mark will be remembered for his love of music and fun personality.



Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1pm to 3pm at Lasater Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, OH.