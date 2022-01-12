LEIS, Valarie A.



Valarie A. Leis, age 63 of Dayton, passed away January 7, 2022. She was born February 16, 1958, in Dayton to the late Herbert and Barbara (Welch) Leis. In addition to her parents, Valarie was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin Leis and her aunt, Mary Lou Wilkey.



She is survived by her daughter, Heather Miller; grandson, Orion Ralidak; siblings, John (Karen) Leis and Barbara (Jack Ludington) Huart; sister-in-law, Karen Leis; nieces and nephews, Tammy, Greg, Mickey, John, Jason and Anita; numerous extended family, dear friends and former co-workers.



Valarie graduated from Patterson Co-Op in 1976 and went on to Sinclair where she earned several Associate's degrees including her RN. She worked at MVH for 10 years before becoming a traveling nurse having traveled to Florida, Tennessee, before retiring from a hospital in Texas. She loved her Red Hat Society and was very active at her church in Texas.



Family will greet guests from 9-12 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville, Dayton, 45459).



