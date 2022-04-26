LEIS, Harold

LEIS, Sr., Harold Duane



Age 83, of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday evening, April 22, 2022. Duane was born January 13, 1939, in Farmersville, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Norma (Shanefelt) Leis. Through the years, he and devoted wife Nancy built a strong, loving family, and a thriving family farming operation, from the ground up. He also had a successful business, becoming co-owner with his son of Micro Tool Service, a company he worked at for 65 years. His absolute passion for family, farming, and hard work is a lasting, impactful legacy that lives on with those who know and love him. Duane is preceded in death by his father and mother, a brother, Eugene Leis, sister, Carol (Leis) Denlinger, and grandson, Kevin Gratsch. He is survived by a loving family, including his wife of 65 years, Nancy, daughters Debbie (Steve) Gratsch, Sheri (Rick) Peters, Missy (Mark) Shell, and son DJ (Christy) Leis, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of Duane's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with burial to follow at Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday, April 28 from 5-8 p.m.



