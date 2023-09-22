Leibfritz, Marilyn Anna



Leibfritz, Marilyn Anna, 97 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. She was born in Springfield on August 27, 1926. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her five daughters and spouses, Carol (Steve) Schissler, Shari (Phil) Kern, Diane West, Sandra (John) Leibfritz-Frederick and Sue (John) Kelly; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edmund Burkhard, Jr. and Ronald Burkhard, Sr. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolf E. Leibfritz; parents, Edmund Carl Burkhard, Sr. and Anna Jane (Hain) Burkhard; six brothers, Paul, Richard Sr., Arlen, Elmer, Donald and Jerry Burkhard and one sister, Harriett (Burkhard) Finnegan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



