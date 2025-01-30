Lehman, Donna M.



LEHMAN, Donna M., age 96, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Donna was born May 17, 1928 to her late parents, Charles & Dora Winkler. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1946 and also attended Miami Ohio University. Donna worked as a Medical Secretary with Leo A. Lucas M.D., retiring after 25 years. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star for over 60 years, Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, and their Senior Citizens Group and an avid fan of the Buckeyes and Reds. Donna was a very loving and caring person who mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 20 years, Eugene A. Lehman; brother, William Winkler; step-son, Ronald Lehman; niece, Cathy Reffitt; and former husband, Clifford Scott who passed in 1991. Donna is survived by her step-daughter, Carol (Jeffrey) Lynn; 2 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandsons; nephews, Steve (Deda) Winkler, Phillip (Tina) Winkler; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Monday, February 3, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Bonnie Louder officiating. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church in Donna's memory.



