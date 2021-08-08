LEGG, Katja D.



Age 80 of Beavercreek, passed away on July 27, 2021. Katja was an RN and retired from Dayton Correctional Institution in 2005 where she worked as a nurse. Katja is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Buddy Huffman; grandchildren Benjamin Huffman (Brianne), Zachary Huffman (Nicole), Alexander Huffman (Rachel) and Julia Stubbs (Jonathon) and by great-grandchildren Milo and Westley Huffman-Byrne, Wyatt and Maeve Huffman, and Isla Stubbs. Family will greet friends from 4-6 pm on Friday, August 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

