Lee (Stephenson), Mary K.



Mary K. (Stephenson) Lee, 85, long term resident of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023. Mary K. was born in West Virginia to the late Mary and David Stephenson. She was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. Mary K. attended Ohio State where she met Eugene Lee on a blind date at a Purdue v. Ohio State football game. After marriage and children, she became an alumna of Wright State University, undertook graduate studies in Texas, and in retirement, was active in the Sinclair Community College for Lifelong Learning. She dedicated her career to social work at the federal and state levels, referring to her clients as "my people." Mary K. was more than a loving wife, devoted mother, and passionate client activist. She was also a 55-year member of the First Baptist Church of Dayton, her second home, where she served on multiple boards and treasured her church family. She was also involved in many community programs and events throughout her life.



Mary K. traveled the world with her husband, loved a wide variety of music (played loudly despite good hearing!), read any book she could get her hands on, enjoyed trying new foods (and being a regular at Pasha Grill), and adored her dogs and cats. Like her parents and brothers, Mary K. "never met a stranger." She was usually one of the last people to leave work, church, the opera, restaurants, etc. because she was deep in conversation with an old friend. Or a brand new one. She was funny, irreverent, and adventurous. Mary K. loved, and is loved, beyond description. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers David (Joan) Stephenson, Benjamin Stephenson, and James (LaDona) Spencer as well as nephew Todd Spencer. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene, sons David (Heidi) and Michael (Kaylin), and daughter Stephanie (Thomas); also surviving are sister-in-law Diane Stephenson, Patricia, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private gathering will be held with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com