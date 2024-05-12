Lee, Gwendolyn C.



affectionately known as "Gwen" was born March 23, 1937, to the late Theodore and Louise Roseman in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 5, 2024. She received Christ at an early age and was a member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church. Gwen graduated from the Dunbar H.S. class of 1955 and joined in union to Allen R. Lee in 1957. Gwendolyn worked for the Dayton Board of Education for over 20 years and the Dayton International Airport until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, working with her church, neighbors and her community. She passionately loved spending time with her family. She stayed actively involved with her Sunday School class, the community and was committed to helping others. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sybil Roseman and husband Allen R. Lee. Gwendolyn will be deeply missed by her children, Karen Lee of NC and Kendall (Tonya) Lee of Columbus, OH; Brothers Dell Roseman of Atlanta, GA; David (Brenda) Roseman of Dayton, OH; sisters Elaine Pollard of Atlanta, GA; Althea Fields of Dallas, TX and brother-in-law, Irvin Lee of Dayton, OH. Her extensive family includes five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of close friends, all of whom have been a source of joy and comfort. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary



