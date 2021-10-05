LEE, DEBRA

LEE (Simpkins),



Debra Marie



Debra Marie Simpkins Lee, age 59, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Michael Lee, three daughters, Atheana Laird, Enid Hunt, and Alexandria Fischer, her mother Joan Philbeck Jones, two sisters, Amy Westveer and Lisa Wessling. The family will receive friends at Webb-Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave, Hamilton on Saturday, October 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the service starting at 2 p.m.

