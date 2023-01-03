LECKER, Kenneth Henry



Age 83, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Ken was born February 5, 1939, in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, son of the late Leo Edward and Pauline Theresa (Sain) Lecker.



Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Sterrett) Lecker; his daughter, Darlene Lecker Sharp and her husband, Hal of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren Brian Moore of Potomac, Maryland, Sarah Cassidy of Tipp City, and Emma Cassidy of Nanto, Italy; brothers Edward Lecker of St. Marys, PA, Melvin Lecker of Kersey, PA, and Robert Lecker of Erie, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ken is preceded in death by his father Leo; mother Pauline; daughter, Deanna Lecker Moore Gagnon (Germantown, MD); sisters, Doris Lecker Haines of St. Marys, PA, and Monica Lecker Kraus of St. Marys, PA.



Ken graduated from St. Mary Central Catholic High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1957-1960. Ken spent his career as a machinist, retiring from General Motors/Delphi in Dayton in 2006. Ken was very handy and talented with his hands, completing many home improvement projects throughout the year, fixing cars and other mechanical things, and helping his family fix pretty much anything that was broken. He had a fondness for Western movies, detective shows, and old-time country music. Mostly, he loved being outdoors, gardening, planting trees and flowers, and caring for the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife that often visited his home. He also loved dogs, and had a beloved dog named Bubba who was always at his side until he crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2019.



There will be no services per Ken's wishes. The family will have a celebration of life service for Ken later this year during his favorite time of year, when the weather is nice outside, the birds are singing and the flowers are in bloom. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Condolence may be sent to the family at



